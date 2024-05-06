Union leaders back U of T anti-Israel encampment: 'academic boycott of complicit Israeli universities'

The Canadian Press / Christopher Katsarov

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Union leaders from various public sectors throughout the province have committed their support to the anti-Israel encampment recently erected at the University of Toronto.

U of T administrators issued a notice on Thursday, informing anti-Israel protesters that continuing their demonstrations on school premises after 10 p.m. could lead to legal consequences.

This warning prompted the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario and three local chapters to issue a solidarity statement.

Fence goes down, tents go up at University of Toronto as pro-Hamas hooligans occupy campus



Despite saying it wouldn't tolerate an anti-Israel encampment being set up on the premises, school administrators haven't taken any action as protesters breached a fence blocking the lawn… pic.twitter.com/ecwzzoZVUZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 3, 2024

"U of T would rather threaten involving law enforcement than address the calls for divestment from companies funding an active genocide — a stance that reveals the colonial core of its character. The administration says they are protesting on private property, a claim we reject entirely. They are protesting on stolen land," the statement claims.

"We expect a potential escalation this evening, so we are calling upon all community members to show up at 7PM and help us defend their encampment. They will not be leaving until they achieve divestment, disclosure, and an academic boycott of complicit Israeli universities," it continued. "The people united will never be defeated."

URGENT CALL FOR SOLIDARITY TONIGHT ✊🏾📢👇🏾



Protestors who include members from CUPE Local 3902, 3261 and 1230 and students have set up an encampment at King’s College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever financial ties with the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/kDHNQoCLPw — CUPE Ontario (@CUPEOntario) May 2, 2024

Video shared on social media Thursday evening showed CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn, whose union represents close to 300,000 public sector workers in the province, shaking hands with anti-Israel demonstrators.

He was seen holding union flags and wearing a keffiyeh, a controversial Arab garb that has been adopted by supporters of Palestine.

CUPE President Fred Hahn shakes hands and gives hugs outside the People's Circle for Palestine encampment at @UofT.



He wears a keffiyeh and carries several union flags.#conpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/OFI3ee0CLx — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 2, 2024

CUPE Ontario also called on members to participate in an anti-Israel rally outside the American consulate in Toronto. That rally was run by the Palestinian Youth Movement, which celebrated the October 7 attacks by Hamas on innocent Israelis. The group has also supported the terrorist group Popular Front for Palestinian Liberation.