Uniqlo in Mississauga, Ontario monitors bathroom usage with sensors as part of COVID protocols

In the name of COVID-19 protocols, the Uniqlo public restroom at the Square One shopping mall is being… monitored?

On this week's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies goes through letters we received regarding his report on a Uniqlo store in Mississauga, Ontario.

For some goofy reason, this store is actually monitoring those customers that choose to use the washrooms. Yes, Big Brother is wearing a trench coat — and in the name of COVID-19 protocols, he's watching you.

This is equal parts baffling and disturbing. The question is: are we at peak crazy yet?

