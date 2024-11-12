University of Toronto's anti-Israel rhetoric continues — with an assist from the UN!

Given that the University of Toronto recently hosted Isreal-hater Francesca Albanese just a few months after finally removing the pro-Hamas encampment from King’s College Circle, a question arises: is U of T president Meric Gertler the biggest self-hating Jew in Canada this side of Liberal MP Ya’ara “I love Mahmoud Abbas” Saks?

Albanese is the UN’s Special Rapporteur for Palestine. And apparently her job as a “special rapporteur” means blaming Isreal for… well, just about everything that is wrong with the Middle East.

Even when Israel suffers the worst mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust — as it did last October 7th — well, somehow, some way, Israel is to blame.

You know, Albanese is so odious that even the Trudeau Liberals snubbed her the other day.

Check out this story in the Toronto Sun headlined: “UN's Albanese blames pro-Israel lobby for cancelled meeting with Canadian officials.”

“The UN’s Special Rapporteur for Palestine has blamed Pro-Israeli groups for pressuring Canadian government officials to refuse to meet with her during a visit to Ottawa. “Francesca Albanese told a press conference on Parliament Hill Tuesday that meetings with government officials — including Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly — were unexpectedly cancelled. “It’s happening because of the pressure from pro-Israel lobby groups, who are very vocal, very virulent, very aggressive,” Albanese said. “What are they fearing? I’m telling you the truth — I’m just speaking facts and international law.” A source within Joly’s office told The Toronto Sun that meetings with Albanese weren’t cancelled, they never existed — confirming that no arrangements were ever made to facilitate a meeting between Albanese and Joly.

Oh-oh! Somebody’s lying! And poor Francesca… these vocal, virulent, aggressive Zionists seem to be everywhere, don’t they?

As Rebel News reported during the sweaty, smelly summer of 2024, King’s College Circle was occupied by the “river to the sea reprobates” for some three months. Calls for genocide against Jews went unchecked as that gutless U of T president, curled up in the fetal position in his office, fretted, “Oh, what to do? What to do?”

Um… call the police maybe?

This pro-Hamas occupation was not a protest; it was a hate-fest on private property. Several sections of the Trespass Act were violated. As was Section 319 of the criminal code regarding the promotion of hatred.

Indeed, a similar encampment popped up at York University in north Toronto last summer. Guess what? It lasted a single solitary day. Why? Because the York University administrators picked up the phone, dialed 9-1-1, and the cops took out the Islamist trash.

Meanwhile, check out my encounter with cowardly U of T administrators:

Anyway… after allowing the pro-hateful Hamas thugs to call the shots on campus last summer, the U of T administration actually invites Francesca Albanese to give a speech on campus followed by a Q & A session. I bet that was knee-slapper!

Par for the course, we understand she whined on incessantly about “the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories.”

Hate to be a nitpicker here, but what about the human rights of the hostages that remain captive. The ones still alive, that is. Oh, that’s right. They are mostly Israeli Jews. And as we’ve witnessed this past year, antisemitism is very much back in style…

By the way, the event was billed as a “unique opportunity for students to gain insight into the situation in Palestine/Israel from the perspective of the United Nations and to engage with a renowned expert in international law.”

Yeah, like the kids on campus are not already fully indoctrinated on this file? Wow…

And by the way, is Albanese part of the very same UN that rolled out the red carpet for Mahmoud Abbas a few days ago? To nobody’s surprise, this pay-for-slay terrorist clamoured for sanctions against Israel. Gross.

And surely Fantastic Francesca is not affiliated with the very same United Nations whose Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, allegedly had employees actually taking part in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre?

In any event, yet another shameful antisemitic hate-fest takes place at Canada’s largest university presented by yet another Israel-hater on the payroll of the United Nothings. And all with the full approval of self-hating uber-nebbish U of T prez Gertler? Unbelievable.

And by the way, folks, if you have kids who are students at U of T and so many other universities in the Western world, now you have a little bit of insight as to why little Johnny and Janey graduate as Islamo-Marxists.

Hey, when it comes to indoctrination, as the marketers on Maddison Avenue say, “Get ‘em young, get ’em forever.”

As for the UN’s “special rapporteur”, can you kindly get the hell out of Canada? I mean, when even the pro-Hamas Justin Trudeau Liberals won’t meet with you, methinks that is the very definition of being beyond the pale…