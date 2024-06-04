University of Victoria protesters stage die-in at nearby Starbucks

The protest took place inside the coffee shop situated in the campus' bookstore, with protesters having been set up nearby for nearly a month.

  • June 04, 2024
Instagram / peoplesparkuvic
An anti-Israel protest broke out at a Starbucks at the University of Victoria in British Columbia on Sunday.

Protesters staged what looked like a "die-in," wearing white robes with red stains resembling blood, and lying down on the ground. Protesters then chanted and took turns speaking while customers cleared out of the building, Chek News reports.

Protesters were told to leave by campus security, then moved outside and continued chanting their demands for the university to divest any funds directly linked to Israel.

“We are here to stay until our demands are met. There’s no business as usual on campus until our demands are met. There is a genocide happening [and] UVic is directly funding that genocide,” said one protester, according to Chek News.

The university did not comment on the protest as they said that this protest was specific to Starbucks. Protesters, however, said that the event was also targeted at the university.

The protest is one of many that has popped up across North America, including many in Canada. Two protests were broken up in Alberta, while others have been allowed to calcify.

