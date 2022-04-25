University of Waterloo says only 'women, transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit' individuals qualify for tenured board position

﻿JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com﻿

The University of Waterloo recently posted a job "open only to qualified individuals who self-identify as women, transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit," as reported by the Daily Caller.

The job posting, for a "tenured track position" is a Research Chair role for the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council, was posted in March 2022, asking only for those who identify as the aforementioned.

In Canadian Universities, not only can you require a job applicant to "self-identify as women, transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit."



You also put both a land acknowledgement and diversity declaration in said job posting.https://t.co/gW0LDtOxKb pic.twitter.com/jeXKRJ4UCs — Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) April 25, 2022

While the posting does not state outright why the university will only consider those who identify as such genders, the posting does ensure that both a land acknowledgement and a diversity statement are included.

"The University of Waterloo acknowledges that much of our work takes place on the traditional territory of the Neutral, Anishinaabeg and Haudenosaunee peoples. Our main campus is situated on the Haldimand Tract, the land granted to the Six Nations that includes six miles on each side of the Grand River," the document mentions, while the school's dedication to intersectionality is as follows:

"The University values the diverse and intersectional identities of its students, faculty, and staff. The University regards equity and diversity as an integral part of academic excellence and is committed to accessibility for all employees. The University of Waterloo seeks applicants who embrace our values of equity, anti-racism and inclusion. As such, we encourage applications from candidates who have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including applicants who identify as Indigenous peoples (e.g., First Nations, Métis, Inuit/Inuk), Black, racialized, people with disabilities, women and/or 2SLGBTQ+."

Applicants are also required to apply using what is called the "self-identification applicant survey."