University students spread list of 250 anti-white slurs in group chat to insult white people on campus

Students at multiple campuses have been circulating a list of over 250 anti-white slurs in a group chat connected to Auburn University’s Black Student Union, sparking an investigation by the university.

The list, leaked by Auburn University student Jaden Heard, was shared on the messaging app GroupMe and contains some of the most egregious slurs, including “Yeast Maggots, mutated vermin, Colonizer,” products of incest,” and “not meant to exist.”

Screenshots from the chat show that students were using the list to insult white people on campus, the College Fix reported.

The list, titled “Creaker Names,” appears to include international students and references to the British term for potato chips and the Australian marsupial.

In a statement to The College Fix, university spokeswoman Jennifer Adams said:

Administrators have since learned that the GroupMe chat in question is titled ‘AU Connect: Brought to you by The Throwdown’ and includes hundreds of people from multiple universities. These comments did not occur on the Black Student Union GroupMe nor as part of any recognized Auburn University organization channel.

The university has known about the chat since January 17, and is currently investigating the matter, according to Adams.

“The university takes these matters very seriously and the alleged behavior does not represent the values of Auburn University. The university prohibits harassment of its students and employees as outlined in our Policy Against Discrimination and Harassment.”

Heard told 1819 News that he believes the students were “just joking around, trying to have a laugh,” however, many of the slurs in the list are far from humorous.

The investigation into the group chat is ongoing, and it remains unclear if any of the students involved will face disciplinary action.