Unjabbed City of Windsor employees offered their jobs back

104 employees were placed on unpaid leave last January for failing to provide proof of vaccination to the municipal administration. This was to comply with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

After what the city calls a “grace period” wherein some employees placed on leave were coerced into complying with the vaccination policy, 84 did not.

According to a statement provided to CBC News by Dana Paladino, acting human resources manager for the city, she expects that bygones are bygones, and the medical discrimination can be just water under the Ambassador Bridge:

We welcome these individuals back — what's past is past and there won't be any tolerance for any sort of harassment from any party going forward.

17 of the dismissed employees were not given an offer to return to work. 18 of the 84 fired have accepted the return-to-work offer, and five more are considering. Four more have told Windsor to take this job and shove it.

Courtney Betty, a lawyer for a group of 30 dismissed employees, says many of his clients have been asked to return to work but they are still looking for compensation for the time people spent unemployed.