WATCH: Unreleased footage shows exactly how Victoria Police UNLAWFULLY arrested Avi Yemini, twice

HELP AVI FIGHT BACK

Victoria Police have finally said something about arresting me twice on Thursday for interviewing people outside the State Library. Their statement runs to seven sentences, and not one of them mentions that the "41-year-old man" they "detained" is a journalist, or that he was in the middle of an interview when they unlawfully grabbed him. So now you can see all of it for yourself: both arrests, from five different camera angles, from the moment an officer interrupted a perfectly friendly interview to the moment they let me out of the van the second time without a charge, a caution, or a straight answer about what law I'd broken.

Watch the first minute and you'll see what the police saw. A young bloke happy to talk, me asking why he'd come, and an officer stepping in to ask me to move to the intersection "for our safety, for your safety, and for everyone else's safety". I told her my safety was fine, I had four bodyguards and we hadn't had a single problem. I went back to the interview. Seconds later she was back, and when I asked what for, the answer was "because I'm concerned about a breach of the peace". Then the handcuffs.

Protect Avi Yemini Avi Yemini puts himself on the front lines to bring you the truth, no matter the cost. His fearless journalism has exposed corruption, held the powerful accountable and given a voice to the voiceless. But that commitment comes at a price. Avi has become a top target for radical activists, Antifa extremists and even jihadi extremists who want him silenced, and now Victoria Police have unlawfully arrested him simply for doing his job. Avi refuses to back down. He is taking Victoria Police to court, and your support pays for both his security on the ground and this legal fight. HELP PROTECT AVI!

Thousands of you watched that happen live on our stream, and you watched Rebel News reporter Rukshan Fernando step in and ask every officer at the scene the same question for the next ten minutes. Why did you arrest a journalist? Nobody could say. Even while handcuffing me and holding me against my will they couldn't tell me whether I was under arrest or not. When I was let out and asked an officer what I'd been detained for, he said breach of the peace, "because the push and shove", a push and shove he claimed I was part of. Watch for yourself and you'll see it never happened. The officer didn't even know what section of the act applied: "Summary Offences Act, I don't remember the exact section." Then, a moment later: "I didn't arrest you." Just following orders, apparently. You can't make it up. Luckily it was all on film.

Half an hour later, walking back to do our jobs, a different group of officers told me that if I went past them I'd be arrested. After grabbing me again they claimed I was hindering them. Hindering them from what? From unlawfully arresting me the first time it turns out, which in itself means nothing because the initial 'arrest' was unlawful. So they basically arrested me again, drove me to Melbourne West Police Station, and released me again. "Without charge for now," as they put it. "It might come in the mail".

Now read what Victoria Police told the media. A "41-year-old man allegedly failed to comply with a direction to move on from officers and was detained in the vicinity of the State Library about 3.35pm", then "was moved to a location nearby". He "allegedly attempted to pass directly through the officers" and "was arrested in relation to the alleged offence of hinder police", before being "released from custody a short time later". An investigation "remains ongoing". That's it. No breach of the peace, which is what the officer told me to my face. No push and shove, which is what he told me afterwards. No journalist, no interview, and no reason given for the "direction to move on" in the first place. Two days after the arrests, with time to think, they've settled on "detained" for the first one and "arrested" for the second, and the only offence they can name is hindering them while they made a mockery of my rights and press freedom in Australia.

So here is my official statement in response to theirs. I've retained Australia's top media lawyer, Justin Quill, to hold Victoria Police accountable for their unlawful actions.

🚨 MY OFFICIAL STATEMENT in response to Victoria Police’s statement:



I’ve retained Australia’s TOP media lawyer, @JustinQuill, to hold Labor’s armed thugs ACCOUNTABLE for their unlawful actions and make sure they think TWICE before pulling this shit on another journalist.



We’ll… https://t.co/uQSnjH0kpA — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 14, 2026

We're not only fighting to hold them accountable for what they did to me. We're fighting to make sure the next officer who feels like grabbing a journalist off a Melbourne street thinks twice. Because if this stands, it isn't just my job on the line. It's anyone's who turns up with a camera and a question the government would rather nobody asked. A sitting Labor MP has already told the world my arrest was "good". A cancer nurse who witnessed what happened to me on the day told Rukshan: "What they're doing to Avi, what they can do to all of us, it's just disgusting where we've come. This is not Australia." She's right, and that's the whole case.

This is the second time I've had to do this. In 2022, after a Supreme Court action over three arrests in 2020 and 2021, the force put it in writing that "on each occasion, Mr Yemini was wrongly arrested and detained by members of Victoria Police while reporting for Rebel News." That apology was supposed to settle it. Yet five weeks ago an officer grabbed me by the throat at the October 7 vigil outside the same library. On Thursday they arrested me twice without charge. An apology in 2022 didn't change anything, so this time an apology won't be enough.

Here's the problem. The process is the punishment. Taking Victoria Police to court is expensive, and they fight with taxpayer money while we have to raise every dollar ourselves. We've chosen to do it properly, with the best representation available, because a half-hearted case against a government force is a case you lose.

Until now, ProtectAvi.com has helped support the bodyguards who keep me safe on the ground, so that I can keep reporting the stories Australians are entitled to know about. For this battle it will also go towards the legal fight against the very people who swore an oath to protect my rights. If you want this to end differently from last time, this is where it ends differently.

Labor MP cheers Victoria Police for arresting Avi Yemini, as 3AW's Tom Elliott says he admires his bravery Labor MLC Sonja Terpstra cheered Victoria Police for unlawfully arresting journalist Avi Yemini, hours after 3AW's Tom Elliott told Melbourne he admires Avi Yemini for his bravery and the risks he takes to report.

So please, give whatever you can at ProtectAvi.com. Your support takes this fight directly to Victoria Police and sends the one message they can't ignore: try to silence journalism in Victoria, and there will be consequences.

Then watch the full footage above. Every angle, both arrests, nothing cut. Decide for yourself who the lawbreakers were.