Unvaccinated Australians prohibited from leaving home to work, exercise under new Northern Territory rules

Australia’s Northern Territory is placing a new round of restrictions on Aussies who refuse the jab.

In a push to force vaccine-hesitant people to take the shot, the anti-government has announced lockdowns that prohibit unvaccinated Aussies from going outside to exercise or even travel to work.

The government is effectively imprisoning unvaccinated citizens in their own homes. The onerous measure rivals restrictions placed on unvaccinated citizens in Austria.

The measures were announced by NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner in reaction to the detection of 256 new cases of COVID-19, which includes 27 cases of community transmission.

“The fully vaccinated can continue as they were. For people who are not vaccinated, lockdown rules will apply to everyone aged 16 and above,” Gunner said.

“Unlike previous lockdown rules, unvaccinated people will not be able to leave home to go to work or for exercise,” he said.

WATCH:

Those who have not yet taken the COVID-19 vaccine will be prohibited from travelling any further than 30km from their home unless they’re travelling to a hospital. Unjabbed Australian’s will also be forbidden from taking an hour of outdoor exercise and will not be allowed to travel to their job.

The rules are being imposed in spite of the fact that only 23 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and two are in the ICU, Summit News reported.

Fully-vaccinated Australian’s will not be subject to any new restrictions, despite the fact that they too can spread the virus.

Australia’s Northern Territory is home to a network of COVID internment camps, including one at Howard Springs. These quarantine camps function as glorified prisons and those housed within them are not allowed to leave until given permission by medical staff.