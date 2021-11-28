Unvaccinated CN workers dismissed and their union isn't helping: Lawyer Leighton Grey weighs in

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Last month, Canadian National announced that CN’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements will apply to all of its 25,000 employees in Canada – AND its wholly-owned subsidiaries. In fact, this policy will extend beyond direct employees as it will also affect CN’s contractors, consultants, agents and just about anyone who accesses CN’s Canadian properties.

Can’t be too safe after all!

Requests for medical or religious exemptions will be considered on an individual basis, according to the company. But the November 15 deadline has come and gone. Also gone are many CN workers who refused to bend the knee when it comes to medical privacy and vaccine choice.

Yet, several CN workers are fighting back. They have retained lawyer Leighton Grey of Grey Wowk Spencer LLP, and he recently fired off a threat letter to CN headquarters noting that:

There are many reasonable and practical alternatives to mandatory vaccination that would be more effective at controlling the spread of the virus amongst CN employees, all of which are far less prejudicial than summary termination of loyal employees exercising their human right and civil liberty to refuse the vaccine.

As well, Leighton, on behalf of the CN employees, further argues:

Furthermore, Leighton feels there’s no rational or legal basis for making COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment with CN given that such a mandate, he believes, violates Provincial, Federal, and International Human Rights statutes, agreements, and conventions.

Check out my full interview with Leighton Grey as he continues to fight CN — and the company’s attempts to throw certain workers under the train.