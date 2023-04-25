Up-and-coming journalist? Apply for The Democracy Fund's Student Journalism Conference

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Click here to learn more information about The Democracy Fund's 2023 Student Journalism Conference.

Do you know about The Democracy Fund's Student Journalism Conference? It's taking place on August 11 through 13 in Toronto, and the theme this year is fighting censorship.

This year is the second annual conference, and successful applicants will participate in a three day boot camp to learn the fundamentals of modern journalism with an emphasis on digital platforms.

This is about the new media — and people like me are going to be there to teach the journalists of tomorrow real, tangible skills to help them tell the other side of the story, serve as a counterbalance to the mainstream media and fight censorship.

Here's how it works.

The successful applicants will participate in workshops and interactive information sessions with senior journalists, including myself, fellow Rebels Ezra Levant, David Menzies and Avi Yemini, Derek Fildebrandt from the Western Standard, Andrew Lawton from True North and social commentator Aaron Gunn and many more.

Those young journalists will then take what they've learned from us to complete a journalistic assignment that we'll then grade.

The Democracy Fund lays out the eligibility criteria on their website:

Eligibility Criteria:

The conference is open to Canadian, permanent residents, and non-Canadians with valid work permits interested in pursuing journalism in any medium.

Applicants can be journalism students, self-employed or freelance journalists, or working as journalists.

Must be proficient in English.

Vacancies are open to applicants 18 to 30 years of age.

Selection Criteria:

Ambition and work ethic

Journalistic integrity

Would benefit personally and professionally from the conference and would be likely to make journalism a career.

A commitment to civil liberties

The best part? Successful applicants will have their airfare, hotels and meals covered by The Democracy Fund. Just go to StudentJournalismConference.com for more details.