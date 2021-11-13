UPDATE: A battle is won in the fight to save Joanie — but the war is not over!
Please, continue signing our petition in large numbers so that we can make a difference for Joanie and all those in the same situation.
A brief update on the case of Joanie, the 36-year-old woman who was denied a lung transplant because of her COVID-19 vaccination status.
Recently, Joanie gave an interview to the leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, Mr. Éric Duhaime, about her current condition and the reality that other patients are experiencing — since she has now been hospitalized for over a month and a half.
The Rebel News petition did not go unnoticed — Le Devoir mentioned it in one of their recent articles concerning lung transplants.
Joanie's case made so much noise that it got things moving! Even the College des Médecins mentioned that they had not been consulted on the matter.
One battle is won — but the war is not over!
Petite mise à jour sur le cas de Joanie, la femme de 36 ans qui s’est vu refuser une transplantation de poumon à cause de son statut vaccinal à la COVID-19.
Récemment, Joanie a donné une entrevue au chef du Parti conservateur du Québec, monsieur Éric Duhaime, sur sa condition actuelle et la réalité que les autres patients vivent — puisqu’elle est maintenant hospitalisée depuis plus d’un mois et demi.
La pétition de Rebel News n’est pas passée inaperçue — Le Devoir l’a mentionnée dans un de ses articles concernant les transplantations pulmonaires.
Le cas de Joanie a fait tellement de bruit que cela a fait bouger les choses! Même le Collège des Médecins a mentionné qu’il n’avait pas été consulté à ce sujet.
Une bataille est gagnée — mais la guerre n’est pas terminée!
Donc s’il vous plaît, continuez de signer notre pétition en grand nombre pour que nous puissions faire une différence pour Joanie et tous ceux et celles qui sont dans la même situation.
Écrivez au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au Premier Ministre Legault
Envoyez un courriel au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au premier Ministre Legault, pour leur demander de permettre à Joanie de recevoir sa greffe.ENVOYER UN E-MAIL
