Update: After three months, Axe the Tax protests come to a close on Canada Day

On April 1, 2024 people across Canada rallied to oppose a federal increase to the carbon tax. Many of these protests took the form of impromptu campsites along highways, often at truck stops or roadside pullouts, where trailers and RVs nearly universally adorned with flags and political messages lined up by the dozens.

The resounding sentiment among those we spoke to at these camps across Canada, and evidently among the hundreds and thousands of people driving by and honking in support, was that Canadians simply cannot afford the costs associated with Trudeau’s radical, costly and inflation-driving environmental policies, most pressingly the carbon tax.

Rebel News covered these protests right across the country, and provided frequent updates from some of the larger protest locations. We even managed to take the Rebelcopter out for a spin on April 1, and we decorated the helicopter with decals calling for Trudeau to ‘spike the hike’ and ‘axe the tax’ as you can see in our eyes in the skies report by clicking here.

WATCH: Axe the Tax protesters near Calgary: 'Carbon tax' increasing homelessness, drug addiction, panhandling



Hundreds of demonstrators participated in an "Axe the Tax" demonstration off of Highway 1 west of Calgary on Saturday!



REPORT by @RKraychik: https://t.co/rX49s1plWj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2024

90 days later, fittingly enough on Canada Day, some of the very same protesters who took a stand on April 1, were still out in numbers doing what they felt was their patriotic duty to stand up for Canadians and to continue to call for Trudeau to stop making life too expensive for normal Canadians to get by.

On July 1, we were on location at one of the larger remaining protest sites just outside of Lacombe, Alberta, for what protesters informed us would be one final day of demonstrations before they packed up and headed home.

Many in attendance have been protesting continuously since the day the protests first began, committing months of their lives to this cause with hopes of bringing about real change, or at the very least changing the minds of the folks driving through.

One protester shared that he believes the 90+ day protest was one of the longest lasting protests on public land in Canadian history while others commented that they hope, come election time, enough Canadians are fed up with the carbon tax that they vote to send Trudeau and the carbon tax packing.