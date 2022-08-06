UPDATE: Joanie Dupuis still fights for life-saving surgery since being denied for refusing COVID vaccine
Joanie now has Bell's palsy on both sides of her face and sees no other option but to agree to the vaccination or face certain death.
Here is the update on the condition of Joanie Dupuis since our first report made in October 2021. For those who have not yet seen it, you can do so by clicking here.
Joanie is a 37-year-old woman with cystic fibrosis, who was removed from the list of organ recipients last October because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Due to significant side effects from previous vaccinations, Joanie was reluctant to be vaccinated. But now the transplant team is ignoring Joanie until she agrees to receive the injection, despite the fact that she was infected with COVID-19 last May.
She now has Bell's palsy on both sides of her face and sees no other option but to agree to the vaccination or face certain death. See the video report above for the full story.
Écrivez au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au Premier Ministre Legault
Envoyez un courriel au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au premier Ministre Legault, pour leur demander de permettre à Joanie de recevoir sa greffe.ENVOYER UN E-MAIL
