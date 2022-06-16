UPDATE: Quebec mother STILL unable to volunteer at daughter's end-of-year school event over vaccine status
'It's ridiculous, it's very very frustrating that's for sure,' said Lianne Watt, the mother of a student at Quebec's Edgewater Elementary School.
In March, Edgewater Elementary School near Montreal, Quebec, continued to ask for proof of vaccination from all parents and visitors who wanted to enter the building for volunteer or visitation purposes, even though the Government of Quebec had lifted this measure on March 12.
Lianne Watt, the mother of one of the children who attends this school, was denied the right to attend her daughter's extracurricular activities due to her vaccination status.
You can see that report here.
Now it’s June, but Lianne Watt continues to see her right to spend time with her daughter infringed upon as she was recently denied the opportunity to volunteer at an outdoor, end-of-year extracurricular event because of her vaccination status.
In an absurd turn of events, during the pandemic, the school previously permitted her to go to a BBQ get-together organized by the school's staff because it was after school hours and therefore they were not requiring proof of vaccination.
This is the story of one mother's simple desire to volunteer at her daughter's school events and being denied that opportunity solely based on her COVID-19 vaccination status.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.