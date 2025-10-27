UPDATE: Tech CEO wants Bell Canada Criminally Charged for Allegedly Stealing his Product

Though capitalism usually rewards inventors of excellent products, this wasn't the case for MediaTube Corp., a small Canadian tech company.

In 2012, MediaTube developed a breakthrough product, according to CEO Douglas Lloyd, that would have "changed how the world watches television."

Lloyd claimed MediaTube's technology was patent-protected, believing the courts would uphold their rights. Now Bell is on a mission to silence MediaTube with a gag order.

Lloyd alleges Bell Canada stole MediaTube’s invention and now seeks to silence them with a gag order.

MediaTube vs Bell Canada is a David vs Goliath story — except Goliath is winning. MediaTube CEO Douglas Lloyd alleges Bell stole his patent. He’s been fighting in court for years, spending millions. Is he losing because some judges are ex-Bell employees?! https://t.co/W80bviK6nr — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) October 1, 2025

It’s an incredible albeit odious David vs. Goliath story. Rebel News reported on this last month, but new developments have emerged recently.

For starters, it appears that Bell Canada’s law firm, Toronto-based McCarthy Tetrault LLP, is dropping Bell as a client.

McCarthy Tetrault, representing Bell, informed Bell’s senior executives and BCE Board they would not respond to outstanding legal challenges in Federal Court File No. T-705-13, leaving Bell unopposed.

Lloyd alleges Bell committed perjury, potentially turning this $10 million civil suit into a criminal case.

See our interview with MediaTube CEO Douglas Lloyd, who rejects what he calls “Bell’s bullying.”

Rebel News' repeated attempts to contact Bell Canada's media relations and James S.S. Holtom of McCarthy Tetrault for comment have gone unanswered. This is surprising, given Bell's media ownership and its "Let's Talk" initiative.