Update: BC-based Christian ministry suing Quebec government over 'unlawful and unconstitutional' cancellation of event

Quebec’s Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx categorized their event as pro-life, with an 'anti-abortion' theme conflicting with the core values of Quebec.

When people think of persecution in Canada, their mind likely goes to the pastors who were imprisoned for preaching the Gospel despite COVID-19 restrictions being imposed. The truth is, there are other ways that church folk are being persecuted for their beliefs by the state.

One such example is the ongoing battle for religious freedom that Harvest Ministries — based out of Kelowna, British Columbia — has been going through. Earlier this summer, Rebel News interviewed Pastor Art Lucier, the lead pastor of the ministry, who detailed how Quebec’s Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx pressured the Quebec Convention Centre (Centre des congrès de Québec) to back out of their contracted agreement to be the location for one of Harvest Ministries' events called Faith, Fire and Freedom Rally – Battle for Canada.

Shockingly, Lucier and the event organizing team discovered through a CBC article that the convention centre had seemingly violated their contract, despite months of preparation. This purported breach occurred because Minister Proulx categorized their event as pro-life, with an "anti-abortion" theme conflicting with the core values of Quebec.

Thankfully, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms stepped up to represent Harvest Ministries at no cost to them, and in today’s report we interview Lucier and his counsel Olivier Séguin about a lawsuit that’s been filed against the Quebec government for arbitrarily cancelling the Christian event.

Click on the full report to hear the latest on the lawsuit which is seeking over $200,000 in compensation and damages for the “the unlawful and unconstitutional action of the Minister” and the Québec government.

British Columbia Christianity Canada Quebec News Analysis
