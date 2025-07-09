UPenn forced to apologize to female swimmers, wipe Lia Thomas' records

The University of Pennsylvania, one of America's top schools, has apologized to female swimmers and erased the records set by Lia Thomas, a biological male who identifies as female, after reaching a settlement with the U.S. federal government.

The Department of Education and UPenn reached the agreement after President Donald Trump's administration took steps to protect women's sports from males self-identifying their way into competitions.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Linda Blade joined Ezra to discuss what this significant moment means for the fight to keep women's sports female.

“It's really great, I'm happy to see this turnaround,” Linda, a high-level coach and author of UNSPORTING: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport told Ezra.

Despite the win with UPenn, Linda said Democrat-run states are still holding out on enforcing Trump's policies.

“The Republican states protect kids in school sports and even in universities, and yet the Democratic states ... are resisting this and are allowing boys and men to compete in women and girls' sports in open defiance of the Trump executive order, and by the way, in defiance of the law,” she explained.

Politicians in these states are disconnected from their residents' views, Linda continued.

“The leadership class is still very woke; they still want to hang onto gender identity ideology, and yet they're closing down their gender clinics for children.”

Slowly, she said, these bureaucrats are “starting to understand that the public does not support” these radical beliefs, “and yet they keep going down this path.”

Policies like this are fuelling growth in support for Republicans as even in Democrat strongholds like California, “because (the people) are just getting tired of the Democrats not standing for anything reasonable.”

“How is (gender ideology) the hill to die one?” Linda asked. “It's so illogical.”