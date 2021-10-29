URGENT MESSAGE for unionized SK workers facing job loss over vaccine passport

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On Wednesday, October 27 I covered a rally at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, where protesters gathered to stand in solidarity against the proof-of-vaccine policy that is affecting so many people’s livelihoods in this province.

One of the attendees I spoke with was Tonie Wells. Tonie works within the Department of Justice and has an urgent, time-sensitive message for Saskatchewan workers who are unionized and facing the threat of losing employment over this policy.

In this short video, Tonie explains the current process to submit grievances to the unions, which will eventually lead to a lawsuit. I decided that it was important to get this message out there, even though it is very last minute.

Please note that Rebel News is not affiliated with this process or any lawsuit that comes from it, nor can we guarantee any outcome. We just wanted to put out a ‘Public Service Announcement’ for our viewers in Saskatchewan, in case this might assist some of you in the battle against vaccine passports.

For the sake of unionized employees all over Canada, we with Tonie wish anyone involved all the best in their fight!