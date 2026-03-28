EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Ambassador raises red flags over Carney’s ‘New World Order’ agenda

U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra warns that the Canada-U.S. relationship is under unprecedented strain. In an exclusive interview with Ezra Levant, Hoekstra pointed to rising anti-American sentiment in Canada, fueled by political leaders and media narratives.

While trade and defence ties remain crucial, he says Canadians are debating whether to deepen the U.S. partnership or look elsewhere — including closer economic ties with China, which he calls risky given lost industries, intellectual property theft, and long-term dependency.

Hoekstra also highlighted domestic political moves, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s efforts to reframe Canada-U.S. relations, and raised broader concerns about public safety, rising anti-Semitic violence, and threats to democratic norms like free speech and online censorship.

Despite the tensions, the ambassador stressed cooperation is essential — particularly on defence, law enforcement, and cross-border threats like fentanyl and terrorism. The stakes, he says, are far higher than day-to-day politics suggest.

To watch the full interview for Hoekstra’s candid take on Canada’s future with its closest ally, subscribe to RebelNews+.