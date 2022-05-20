U.S. Army considering proposal to allow trans and non-binary soldiers to change bases if local laws offend them

AP Photo/Nathan Posner

The United States Army is considering a proposal to allow servicemembers to request a change in posting if local laws do not cater to their sensibilities with regard to their choice of gender.

The policy, dubbed “compassionate reassignment” will permit soldiers to request a transfer to a different base if they feel state or local laws discriminate against them due to their gender identity.

In addition to gender identity, soldiers can cite sex, religion, race, or pregnancy as reasons for seeking a move over discrimination.

“The policy would ostensibly sanction soldiers to declare that certain states are too racist, too homophobic, too sexist or otherwise discriminatory to be able to live there safely and comfortably,” Military.com reported.

If finalized, the new rules would clarify what situations would entitle a soldier to a so-called compassionate reassignment. Right now, those rules are vague but are mostly used for soldiers going through family problems that cannot be solved through "leave, correspondence, power of attorney, or help of family members or other parties," according to Army regulations. The updated guidance, which sources said was drafted in response to several state laws but before a draft of a potential Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked, would instruct commanders that they can use compassionate reassignment specifically to remove troops facing discrimination from their duty stations. The tweak came from a MILPER message, which is an internal tool for Army leaders and planners to issue policy clarifications, though the guidance has not yet been fully worked out through the policy planning process or briefed to senior leaders, according to one Army source.

The policy requires approval from Army Secretary Christine Wormuth to be implemented.

“Some states are becoming untenable to live in; there’s a rise in hate crimes and rise in LGBT discrimination,” said Lindsay Church, executive director of Minority Veterans of America. “In order to serve this country, people need to be able to do their job and know their families are safe. All of these states get billions for bases but barely tolerate a lot of the service members.”

Jacob Thomas, the communications director for Common Defense, echoed her remarks to state that soldiers “can’t be forced to live in places where they aren’t seen as fully human.”

As reported by Rebel News earlier this year, the U.S. Army terminated its plans for a gender-standardized physical fitness test, following a RAND study, which found that men could easily pass the new Army Combat Fitness Test in comparison to women and older service members who were “failing at noticeably higher rates.”