US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz retires amidst heightened challenges to illegal immigration

On Tuesday, Raul Ortiz, the Chief of Border Patrol, announced his retirement from the agency responsible for safeguarding the borders of the United States. After dedicating 32 years of service, he will step down at the end of June.

“I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day. Throughout the years, my level of commitment to the mission and our great nation has never wavered,” Ortiz said.

During Ortiz's term as Chief, the United States witnessed a persistent influx of unauthorized immigrants, which created significant challenges. He assumed the position after replacing the previous Chief, Rodney Scott, who was removed by the Biden administration due to his opposition to their more relaxed border policies.

Ortiz's popularity within the Border Patrol ranks significantly declined when horseback agents were falsely accused of using whips against Haitian individuals entering Texas during the Del Rio bridge crisis. Border Patrol agents expressed their frustration and disappointment with Ortiz for not making significant efforts to support the personnel involved in the incident.

Earlier this year, Ortiz garnered scrutiny when he openly acknowledged, during a hearing held by the House Homeland Security Committee in Pharr, Texas, that his agency lacked operational control over numerous sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This statement was widely interpreted as a direct contradiction to the claims made by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who asserted that they indeed had operational control. Subsequently, Mayorkas clarified his stance by stating that the practical realization of operational control, as defined by the statute, is not feasible, and no previous secretary has met its requirements.

"He was the worst chief of the Border Patrol. It seemed he was covering for Mayorkas and Biden. Most of the agents are wondering if he was forced to retire since he recently came out telling the truth of what’s happening at the border. Now we wait to see what puppet will take the job," said one Border Patrol agent to Townhall.