U.S. citizens allowed to choose 'X' on passports instead of male or female

In April, U.S. citizens will be able to choose “X” as their gender on their passport instead of male or female. The move comes after the Biden administration pushed for the integration of woke gender ideology into official documentation for international travel.

In a statement, the Biden administration’s special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, said that people “do not always fit within a male or female category around the world.”

“The addition of a third gender marker propels the U.S. forward toward ensuring that our administrative systems account for the diversity of gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics among U.S. citizens,” she added, NBC News reported.

Stern claims that the change will allow the government to recognize the “true identity of the passport holder.”

The effort to create “gender-neutral” passports was first announced last June by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said that the State Department would add a new “gender marker” to official documents to enable people to choose whether they were marked male or female despite medical documentation.

“Most immediately, we will be updating our procedures to allow applicants to self-select their gender as ‘M’ or ‘F’ and will no longer require medical certification if an applicant’s self-selected gender does not match the gender on their other citizenship or identity documents,” Blinken said.

In addition to adding “X” on the passport, the Transportation Security Administration will be implementing new policy changes to recognize holders of the “X” passport.

The TSA will change the “current, gender-based system,” for pat downs and other forms of passenger screening, and take away “gender considerations when validating a traveler’s ID at airport security checkpoints,” Axios reported.

The integration of woke gender ideology comes as Biden recognizes the Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, which will feature a special focus on transgender-identified children this year.

In a statement by the White House, Biden promised that his administration will provide “resources for transgender kids and their families,” which includes “gender-affirming care” on the “mental health” of children.