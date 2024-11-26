US dairy bar removes artificial dyes in support of 'MAHA' movement one scoop at a time

Exciting news is emerging from the United States, where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement are already gaining traction.

MAHA, a call to action for healthier living, is driven by a commitment to bettering the health of the nation as coined by health advocate RFK Jr. With his appointment to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services into health policy reform under the incoming Trump administration, it seems that the movement is on to bring positive, health-conscious changes to government agencies across the country.

Although RFK Jr.'s leadership will likely impact industry, business and big pharma the most, it’s not just politicians driving the change — many companies are already stepping up to the plate, showing the kind of leadership that concerned parents across North America are eager to see. One such example is Mullen’s Dairy Bar, a beloved family-run business in Wisconsin that recently made an exciting announcement: they have completely eliminated all artificial dyes from their ice cream.

Founded in 1932 by Frank Mullen Sr. and his sons, Mullen’s Dairy Bar has been crafting dairy products for nearly a century. Known for their small-batch ice cream, the Mullen family has long been a staple in the community, providing high-quality, hand-crafted frozen treats. But now, they’re taking things one step further, aligning their product with a healthier, more wholesome future for children and families.

The company made a public announcement via social media, revealing its decision to remove artificial food dyes like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1 from its ice cream. These artificial dyes have long been linked to neurobehavioral effects in children, as well as other serious health concerns, including hyperactivity, cancer, chromosomal damage, and asthma. In their post, Mullen’s Dairy Bar explained that, as parents themselves, the decision to remove these harmful additives was an easy one.

The move has already garnered praise, with a special shoutout to Tonya Morris, the Production Manager at Mullen’s, who spearheaded the change. This kind of leadership —making healthier choices and standing up for children’s health — is exactly the type of action the MAHA movement calls for. It’s small, yet powerful decisions like this that can drive real, lasting change in the food industry.

This is how to spark true transformation, one thoughtful decision at a time, one company at a time. And consumers have the power to support brands that prioritize health over profit. Mullen’s Dairy Bar is a great example of a company taking the right steps for a healthier future.

The MAHA movement is gaining momentum, and with actions like these, it’s clear that we’re headed in the right direction. Here's to making America—and the world—a healthier place, one scoop at a time.