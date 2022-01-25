U.S. FDA removes emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibody treatments used widely in Florida

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the removal of emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibody treatments used to treat severe cases of COVID. The move effectively shuts down treatment sites statewide in Florida — and it is one that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently looking at options to pursue legal action against.

The federal agency said in its statement that the decision to remove the authorization is because the treatments are “highly unlikely to be active” against the Omicron variant.

The move was slammed by the Florida Health Department, which charges that the FDA does not have any clinical evidence to support the claim used to revoke the emergency use authorization, which has thus far proven effective in treating serious cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence,” the Florida Health Department wrote in a press release. “To date, such evidence has not been provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration for revoking the “life-saving” treatment, adding that access to the therapy should not be denied on “the whims of a floundering president.”

Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 25, 2022

Floridians have benefited from the state’s treatment sites and their access to treatment shouldn’t be denied based on the whims of a floundering president. https://t.co/Y5nmAV1LCs — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 25, 2022

“Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments,” DeSantis said on Twitter.

“Floridians have benefited from the state’s treatment sites and their access to treatment shouldn’t be denied based on the whims of a floundering president,” the governor added.

The move by the Biden administration and FDA was roundly condemned on social media, where political commentators accused the Democrats of killing Floridians to harm Republicans.

The FDA is trying to make it so that people in Florida die of Covid. They’ll kill people to harm Republicans. Steel yourselves for the evil that is being unleashed. https://t.co/hP55vngVbh — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 25, 2022

“The FDA is trying to make it so that people in Florida die of Covid,” wrote political commentator and lawyer Mike Cernovich. “They’ll kill people to harm Republicans. Steel yourselves for the evil that is being unleashed.”

“Unconscionable,” stated Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Vaccines (pre-treatment) and monoclonal antibodies (post-treatment) are not mutually exclusive. It’s not a zero sum game. In cutting off monoclonals, Biden has effectively said you can only drink water before you exercise, but you cannot have any afterwards. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 25, 2022

“Vaccines (pre-treatment) and monoclonal antibodies (post-treatment) are not mutually exclusive. It’s not a zero sum game,” stated DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw. “In cutting off monoclonals, Biden has effectively said you can only drink water before you exercise, but you cannot have any afterwards.”

In September the Biden administration announced it would be rationing the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments, as reported by Rebel News.

At the time, DeSantis slammed the Biden administration for targeting Florida in the move, stating that he was attacking the antibody supply because he was “obsessed with attacking Florida.”