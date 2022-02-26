U.S. federal race-based training program claims calling yourself 'colorblind' is racist

Pixabay

A race-based training program used by U.S. federal agencies claims that claiming to be “colorblind” is a form of racism.

The training was revealed as a part of a federal diversity program that expands on Critical Race Theory trainings within the U.S. federal government. According to the Washington Examiner, the expansion comes in the form of tackling “microaggressions” that some believe to be examples of bigotry and racism.

In one such example used in the training package used at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, offering a black student a basketball should be considered offensive.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Not only are federal workers urged to consider what they say, but also how their comments are received. In one chart, a white male is shown saying he is “colorblind.” The black woman shown beside, however, takes as an insult that the white is denying her “racial/cultural being.”

And, it advised men, don’t interrupt a woman speaking because they hear, “Women’s ideas are not valued.”

In the document, federal workers are urged to report fellow employees over perceived racial bias or offensive “microaggressions,” advising accusers to give the opportunity to confront the “perpetrator” and give them space to “unpack” his or her supposed mistakes.

The document, which was prepared by the agency’s Office of Civil Rights, was obtained and published by Judicial Watch.

As detailed by the government watchdog organization, the training package is just one more example of the Biden administration’s push for “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” in the federal government, which is now pushing training manuals to eliminate offensive behavior.

“Federal Agencies shouldn’t abuse tax dollars for CRT indoctrination, which makes a mockery of serious race and sex discrimination issues,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “This document from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shows critical race theory is alive and well in the Biden administration.”