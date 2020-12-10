US foreign aid to be rebranded, labelled paid for by American taxpayers

U.S. federal aid will be clearly labelled so that its recipients are fully aware that American taxpayers are responsible for the funding, according to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

In the executive order, Trump ordered 22 federal agencies that distribute federal aid to use the same standardized logo.

Currently, the United States Agency for International Development to the Department of Agriculture (USAID) uses several different logos for items intended for foreign aid, including medical supplies, food, and other items, with mismatching labels that are reported to have caused confusion among recipient countries.

“To foster goodwill between the recipients of United States foreign assistance and the American people, and to encourage the governments of nations that are receiving foreign assistance to support the United States, it is essential that recipients of United States foreign assistance be aware of the manifold efforts of American taxpayers to aid them and improve their lives,” the White House stated.

“To further this awareness and to ensure United States foreign assistance supports the foreign policy objectives of the United States and maintains American influence and leadership, such assistance must appropriately and conspicuously be identified as American aid,” it continued.

The Trump administration will have 30 days to design a new logo intended for standardized use and then a 120-day period for the logo to be fully implemented across U.S. federal agencies. According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden may have the final say on the logo’s design and appearance.





