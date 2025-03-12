U.S. gets oil, Canada rebuilds itself: Ezra Levant explains "deal of the century" to Dave Rubin

What if Canada and the United States came to a major agreement, a “deal of the century,” so to speak? One that would see the U.S. receive exclusive access to one of the world's largest proven supplies of oil in the world. And one that shifted the U.S. away from a reliance on OPEC oil — decreasing the cost of patrolling the seas — to a closer, safer region of the world.

In Deal of the Century: The America First Plan for Canada’s Oil Sands, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant details how President Donald Trump can secure America's energy future by partnering with his northern neighbours.

With this boost in investment, Canada could then shore up its military — meeting its NATO commitments and increasing its presence in the Arctic, an area America's competitors like Russia and China are looking to expand their influence.

Ezra joined The Rubin Report, where he and host Dave Rubin had an in-depth discussion about the shared fate of the two closely aligned nations.

“What does America really want? You want Canada to be strong militarily to hold its own, you want to crack down on the drugs and illegal immigration,” Ezra told Dave. “You want the oil. Don't let China sniff around there, China would love to get that strategic asset — don't let it fall into Chinese hands.”

Every barrel of oil bought from Canada is “one fewer barrel from the mullahs, and the terrorists and Venezuela,” Ezra pointed out.

“Here's the plan, instead of tariffing the oil sands,” he said, “there's 170 billion barrels just sitting there. That is enough, if you double the production, to last for 50 years. It can totally get America off OPEC oil.”

