The US House of Representatives on Friday has voted unanimously in favor of a bill that calls for the declassification of all intelligence on the origins of COVID-19, voting 419-0.

The Senate had already passed a similar measure last week. The bill requires the Biden administration to declassify and release all intelligence related to the origins of COVID-19 and its possible connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) within 90 days of receiving the president's signature.

The lab leak theory, which suggests that COVID-19 may have originated from a leak from the Wuhan lab, has been gaining traction in recent months after being downplayed by the scientific establishment and various mainstream media outlets for two years.

The Department of Energy and the FBI have both concluded that this is the most likely scenario. However, top medical and science officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, had initially dismissed the theory as a conspiracy.

However, the National Intelligence Council and four other agencies have ruled out the lab leak theory in favor of the natural emergence hypothesis, which suggests that COVID-19 originated in an animal species.

As reported by Rebel News, Fauci emails show that he prompted the study to disprove the COVID-19 lab leak theory, commissioning a paper titled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2.” He also had final approval of the paper.

Investigations into the origin of COVID-19 have been complicated by China's refusal to provide access and information to investigators. Beijing has denied that COVID-19 originated in Wuhan and has even suggested that it was a creation of the US military.

Many Republicans have continued to push the lab leak theory as the most likely origin of the pandemic virus. The House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee is aware of classified information that could help inform the public about the lab leak theory.

“The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how this virus was created and specifically, whether it was a natural occurrence or was the result of a lab-related event,” said Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), chairman of the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee, Fox News reported.

“The House intelligence committee, which oversees our intelligence community, is aware of classified information that could help inform the public why COVID-19 as a lab leak theory is not just a possibility but approaches the idea that it is likely,” he added.