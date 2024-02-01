Two 'Squad' members oppose bill to deny benefits to Hamas terrorists involved in Oct. 7 massacre

Larry French/AP Images

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill aimed at denying U.S. refuge to noncitizens involved in supporting the Hamas terrorist organization's attack on Israel on October 7 of the previous year.

The bill, known as the Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, secured the support of a majority of House Democrats and all voting Republicans, signaling strong bipartisan agreement on the issue, the Daily Wire reported.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO), both known for their critical stance on U.S. support for Israel and affiliation with the "Squad," voted against the legislation. Their opposition places them in a distinct minority within their party on this issue. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) chose to vote "present," distancing herself from taking a definitive stance on the bill.

Introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), the bill specifically targets any alien who has engaged in activities supporting the Hamas-initiated attacks against Israel, including planning, financing, or materially supporting the acts. It seeks to make such individuals ineligible for U.S. citizenship, protection from deportation, or asylum.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, criticized the bill as unnecessary, citing redundancy with existing federal laws. She argued that it was another example of GOP efforts to incite hatred against Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim communities. Ramirez echoed a similar sentiment, expressing frustration with what she perceives as political gamesmanship and a waste of legislative resources.

Despite the objections, the bill's passage in the House reflects a clear message from the U.S. legislature: there is no place in the United States for individuals who support or facilitate terrorist activities against Israel. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will undergo further consideration.

This legislative action follows a pattern of bipartisan efforts to address security concerns related to international terrorism and immigration fraud. Another bill proposed by McClintock, aimed at combatting Social Security and ID fraud by noncitizens, also passed the House, albeit with less Democratic support.

The passage of these bills underscores the ongoing legislative focus on national security, immigration integrity, and the U.S. stance on international terrorism, particularly in relation to the Hamas attacks on Israel.