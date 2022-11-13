US mid-terms: 'Every one of these ballots has been touched by six human hands!'

E-transfer (Canada):

I’m in Arizona, watching the slow-motion vote count for last week’s mid-term elections.

It will soon be a week since votes were cast. And hundreds of thousands of ballots have not been counted. If this were a third world country, we’d be accusing them of rigging the rules.

There was a big protest outside of the Maricopa county vote tabulation center. And even that is a strange and controversial thing: why are the votes from local precincts shipped to this one central location and then put in storage and counted so slowly? As one protester pointed out, “every one of these ballots has been touched by six human hands!”

Some local Republican leaders warned people against protesting outside the vote tabulation center, claiming it could give the mainstream media an excuse to call them “insurrectionists”. But I saw nothing but peaceful protesters making heartfelt calls for transparency and fairness — and even a Democrat counter-protester, who had his own objections to Joe Biden.

I think the most poignant comment was from a British tourist passing by: “from someone looking from the outside in, this is the most corrupt place.”

It was hard to hear such words, but I couldn’t really refute him, could I?

I've travelled to Arizona to watch this vote-counting gong show, and to do my best to report the facts of it because I simply don't trust the mainstream media.