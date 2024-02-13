US Senate approves $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a decisive early Tuesday session, the U.S. Senate passed a substantial $95 billion foreign aid bill, directing critical financial support to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan among other global beneficiaries. The legislation, which saw a 70-29 vote in its favor, received mixed support, with a notable divide among Senate Republicans, over half of whom opposed the bill.

The approved package earmarks $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, and $4.83 billion to U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific, alongside more than $9 billion dedicated to global humanitarian aid. Garnering the backing of nearly all Democrats and 22 Republicans, the bill goes against widespread calls on social media for members of Congress to focus on the border crisis over foreign involvement.

“It’s certainly been years, perhaps decades, since the Senate has passed a bill that so greatly impacts not just our national security, not just the security of our allies, but the security of western democracy,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, per Reuters.

Echoing Schumer's sentiment, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell affirmed the Senate's dedication to U.S. national security responsibilities, stating, "History settles every account. And today, on the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not blink."

Among the Republicans who sided with Democrats to pass the measure were notable figures such as Sens. McConnell, Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, and John Cornyn, signaling a strong bipartisan effort despite opposition from conservative senators focused on domestic issues, particularly border security.

Critics of the bill, including Sens. Roger Marshall and J.D. Vance, voiced concerns over prioritizing foreign aid amidst ongoing domestic challenges, such as border security and immigration. Sen. Josh Hawley criticized McConnell's support for the package, suggesting a growing rift within the party on foreign policy directions.

“Americans are going to hold people accountable that chose to move on from border security and fund foreign nations before we took care of our own homes,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said in his debate on the bill, per Daily Wire.

“This morning the America last caucus got a $61 billion aid package out of the Senate. But they paid dearly for this small win. The House won’t pass the current bill. We must fix our country before devoting more resources to Ukraine. That’s our message, and the fight goes on,” Sen. J.D. Vance said.

This morning the America last caucus got a $61 billion aid package out of the Senate. But they paid dearly for this small win. The House won’t pass the current bill.



We must fix our country before devoting more resources to Ukraine.



That’s our message, and the fight goes on. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 13, 2024

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) slammed McConnell for backing the package over American domestic interests.

“Most Senate Republicans vote no. McConnell of course votes with the Democrats. He is Biden’s chief foreign policy supporter these days. That position is an island — and the gulf between it & the rest of America is only getting wider,” he said.

The legislation follows a failed attempt to combine it with border security measures, a negotiation that faltered amidst conservative opposition. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the Senate's focus, advocating for a prioritization of national security and border issues, stating that the Senate was “silent on the most pressing issues facing our country” on Monday.