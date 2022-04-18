U.S. Senator and close Biden ally calls for boots on the ground in Ukraine

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Delaware Senator and close ally of President Joe Biden, Chris Coons, has suggested that U.S. troops should be deployed to Ukraine.

Coons made the comments during a CBS News interview on Sunday with host Margaret Brennan, where he expressed fears over Ukraine becoming “the Syria of Eastern Europe.”

“The American people cannot turn away from this tragedy in Ukraine,” Coons stated, “I think the history of the 21st century turns on how fiercely we defend freedom in Ukraine and that Putin will only stop when we stop him.”

Coons continued by suggesting that the level of brutality being shown by Russian forces may warrant direct action being taken from the U.S.

“If Vladimir Putin, who has shown us how brutal he can be, is allowed to just continue to massacre civilians, to commit war crimes throughout Ukraine without NATO, without the West coming more forcefully to his aid, I deeply worry that what’s going to happen next is that we will see Ukraine turn into Syria,” Coons said.

“I deeply worry that what's going to happen next is that we will see Ukraine turn into Syria,” Sen. Chris Coons tells @margbrennan while urging Americans not to turn away from the war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MGmVvJyZqD — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 17, 2022

Coons comments come as Ukrainian officials warn that Russia may escalate the conflict within the region in the coming weeks through the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

During the interview, Brennan noted Coons recent comments during a speech at the University of Michigan, where he spoke of the country needing to talk about the possibility of putting boots on the ground in Ukraine.

Those comments can be read in part here:

“We are in a very dangerous moment where it is important that on a bipartisan and measured way we in Congress and the administration come to a common position about when we are willing to go the next step and to send not just arms but troops to the aid in defense of Ukraine,” said Coons. “If the answer is never then we are inviting another level of escalation in brutality by Putin.”