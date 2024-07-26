US Senator Marco Rubio urges caution over Canada's plan to take in thousands of Gazans

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant discussed Florida Senator Marco Rubio's warning letter regarding Canada's Gaza refugee program during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The program has expanded and will now see up to 5000 Gaza residents enter Canada. The increased cap comes after Immigration Minister Marc Miller originally said the number would likely be in the hundreds.

The federal government has so far approved over 3000 Gazans’ visas to enter Canada, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

In a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Senator Rubio called for heightened precautions due to the increase in people with potential terrorist ties north of the border.

Canada allowing Gazan refugees with potential terrorist ties into their country poses a national security threat to the U.S. northern border.



In a letter with colleagues, urged Sec Mayorkas to heighten precautions along the border.https://t.co/rmveJ3Q8JM — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) July 24, 2024

"The possibility of terrorists crossing the U.S.-Canada border is deeply concerning given the deep penetration of Gazan society by Hamas. It would be irresponsible for the U.S. to not take necessary heightened precautions when foreigners attempt to enter the United States," the senator posted on X.

The federal government's decision to take in thousands of Gaza residents has not come without controversy. Critics of the program point to recent polling showing over half of Gazans support the brutal Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

According to a briefing note from the Department of Immigration, 283 Gazans from the program have arrived in Canada to date.