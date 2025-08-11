U.S. set for 'battle royale' as Trump admin takes aim at carbon dioxide regulations

In late July, President Donald Trump's administration, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said it plans to rescind a 2009 declaration that branded carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases a threat to public health.

The “endangerment finding” is the key piece of legislation that underpins a number of climate regulations and could lead to the unravelling of the most stringent of so-called green energy policies.

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, executive director of the International Climate Science Coalition Tom Harris joined Sheila Gunn Reid, where he said this action is likely to kick off a legal “battle royale” between the Trump administration and radical environmentalists.

Without this legislation, “We don't see an increase in tornados, hurricanes, floods, droughts,” Tom said. Nevertheless, “we're going to see a battle royale basically erupting in the U.S. over this issue,” he added.

While the EPA is currently taking public feedback on the matter, a release of its final regulation is anticipated by the end of 2025 — “and then the lawsuits begin,” explained Tom.

Given either side will appeal the eventual ruling, the issue will almost certainly find itself in the Supreme Court, Tom said.

“Understand how significant it is,” he continued. “The endangerment finding is responsible for a trillion dollars of regulations, and $54 billion a year is what they'll save.”