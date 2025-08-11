U.S. set for 'battle royale' as Trump admin takes aim at carbon dioxide regulations

President Trump's efforts to rollback restrictive carbon dioxide regulations in the United States are set to kick off a “battle royale” between the administration and climate fanatics, says International Climate Science Coalition executive director Tom Harris.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   August 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

In late July, President Donald Trump's administration, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said it plans to rescind a 2009 declaration that branded carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases a threat to public health. 

The “endangerment finding” is the key piece of legislation that underpins a number of climate regulations and could lead to the unravelling of the most stringent of so-called green energy policies.

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, executive director of the International Climate Science Coalition Tom Harris joined Sheila Gunn Reid, where he said this action is likely to kick off a legal “battle royale” between the Trump administration and radical environmentalists.

Without this legislation, “We don't see an increase in tornados, hurricanes, floods, droughts,” Tom said. Nevertheless, “we're going to see a battle royale basically erupting in the U.S. over this issue,” he added.

While the EPA is currently taking public feedback on the matter, a release of its final regulation is anticipated by the end of 2025 — “and then the lawsuits begin,” explained Tom.

Given either side will appeal the eventual ruling, the issue will almost certainly find itself in the Supreme Court, Tom said.

“Understand how significant it is,” he continued. “The endangerment finding is responsible for a trillion dollars of regulations, and $54 billion a year is what they'll save.”

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.