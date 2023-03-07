US Special Operations seeks to weaponize deep fakes and IoT technology for propaganda campaigns

AP Photo

PETITION: Stop Digital ID Governments across the world are trying to implement digital ID. New systems will grant access to all of your personal information, even including the ability to monitor your whereabouts. They must be stopped. 30,770 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Truth is the first casualty of war. Pentagon's Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is seeking to deploy "next generation" deep fakes and hack the Internet of Things (IoT) to track their effects, according to a procurement document, reported by The Intercept on Monday.

The document, published in 2020 and updated in October 2022, shows that USSOCOM is seeking a "next generation of 'deep fake' or other similar technology to generate messages and influence operations via non-traditional channels in relevant peer/near peer environments."

The deep-fake technology uses publicly available imagery to create a digital version of a person, which can be used to fabricate footage.

The Pentagon’s procurement document also notes a “next generation capability to ‘takeover’ Internet of Things (IoT) devices” to assess the effects of propaganda campaigns by hacking such devices.

The move would allow the military to collect data and information from local populaces to craft and promote better messages.

While US officials claim that the adversaries, particularly China and Russia, could deploy deep fakes in disinformation campaigns, the procurement document shows that the Department of Defense is seeking to weaponize them, according to the report.

The document’s Military Information Support Operations (MISO) is also seeking tools that can falsify images of public figures.

The documents specifically mention a desire for “a next generation of ‘deep fake’ or other similar technology to generate messages and influence operations via non-traditional channels in relevant peer/near peer environments.”

US agencies have been developing tools to detect such videos to defend users against potential deep fake attacks. However, the Pentagon’s document shows that, while Washington decries the threat to democracy and public trust posed by deep fakes, the Department of Defense is seeking to exploit their capabilities.

As previously reported by Rebel News in January, the U.S. State Department pushed the “Russian disinformation” narrative to enable social media censorship. Revelations produced by the release of Elon Musk’s Twitter Files show that the Global Engagement Center (GEC), a branch of the State Department, shaped the narrative around the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in its early days.

Equally concerning is how a non-profit organization based in the United Kingdom, the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), which aims to withdraw financial support from websites it believes are spreading false information, was partially financed by the GEC, the Daily Caller reported in February.

GDI has published a list of news sources that it considers the "riskiest" to disinform, with most of them having conservative leanings. Conversely, the "least risky" sources are mostly left-leaning.