US Truckers and organizers are split on protest tactics as the approach Washington, DC
On assignment for Rebel News in Haggerstown, Maryland Jeremy Loffredo spoke to truckers who are eager to bring their grievances to the capital and willing to risk everything.
The US trucker convoy is expected to touch down in the DC area in the coming days, beginning their protest by driving their hundreds of vehicles on Washington’s beltway highway.
On assignment for Rebel News in Haggerstown, Maryland I spoke to truckers who are eager to bring their grievances to the capital and willing to risk everything in order to achieve their goals of pressuring the government to drop COVID mandates and the federal emergency act.
I also spoke with convoy organizer Brian Brase, whose strategy for getting the US government to listen to the demands of the truckers is more of a gradual strategy that requires patience and negotiation.
