US Truckers and organizers are split on protest tactics as the approach Washington, DC

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The US trucker convoy is expected to touch down in the DC area in the coming days, beginning their protest by driving their hundreds of vehicles on Washington’s beltway highway.

On assignment for Rebel News in Haggerstown, Maryland I spoke to truckers who are eager to bring their grievances to the capital and willing to risk everything in order to achieve their goals of pressuring the government to drop COVID mandates and the federal emergency act.

I also spoke with convoy organizer Brian Brase, whose strategy for getting the US government to listen to the demands of the truckers is more of a gradual strategy that requires patience and negotiation.

If you like our coverage of the trucker convoy, please consider chipping in to help us cover our costs at ConvoyReports.com.