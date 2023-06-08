'Utterly disgusting,’ US state officials react to Matt Walsh’s undercover investigation into trans health providers

AP Photo/Tommy Martino

The shocking discoveries from Daily Wire host Matt Walsh's undercover probe into transgender health providers have prompted reactions from lawmakers and attorneys general across the United States. One attorney general pledged to "ensure the law is followed," while a prominent House committee chairperson referred to the findings as "utterly disgusting."

In his Twitter thread on Wednesday, Walsh exposed that Plume and Folx, two of the nation's biggest transgender health care providers, seem to be quickly approving irreversible sex-change procedures for the sake of securing insurance coverage.

Following a mere 22-minute online consultation with Plume, Walsh's producer Gregg Re was given the green light for an orchiectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the testicles.

🧵1/ BREAKING: The largest “trans healthcare” providers in the U.S. are rubber-stamping letters approving gruesome, life-altering surgeries. It’s such a racket that my producer was approved for testicle removal in #22minutes. The tape is disturbing. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 7, 2023

Serving patients in almost every state – Plume operating in 41 and Folx active in 47 – these two health care providers have raised questions about whether insurance companies are aware that these transgender medical providers are submitting recommendation letters based on purportedly false data. The Daily Wire sought comments from lawmakers and attorneys general nationwide to discuss these troubling practices uncovered by Walsh's team and their plans to tackle these issues.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes expressed grave concern about reports of physicians committing illegal acts.

“Medical insurance fraud in any form is a very serious crime. But even more troubling are reports of physicians committing such illegal acts in blatant disregard for the law and the long-term health of many vulnerable patients,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said in a statement to the Daily Wire. “In Utah, we prioritize investigating and prosecuting these types of unethical and fraudulent cases.”

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti reacted to Walsh's investigation, affirming his office's commitment to uncover health care fraud irrespective of political motivations. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin also expressed a similar sentiment, emphasizing that telehealth providers in Arkansas must adhere to state laws.

State and federal lawmakers also voiced their reactions to Walsh's investigation. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) expressed disbelief at health care providers allegedly breaking the law to mislead vulnerable patients and expedite irreversible procedures, labeling it an "ideological agenda."

House Healthcare and Financial Services Committee Chair Lisa McClain (R-MI) equated the expedited sex-change surgeries to a fast-pass at a theme park, describing the situation as "utterly disgusting" and a dangerous path of insanity.

Other lawmakers such as Tennessee state Sen. Jack Johnson (R) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R), who championed a law banning sex-change procedures on minors in Tennessee, expressed their disgust at Walsh's findings.

Finally, Oregon Republican state Rep. Ed Diehl, a member of the Oregon House Behavioral Health and Health Care Committee, warned about the possible implications of Walsh's investigation for Oregon, particularly if the state passes a radical bill pertaining to abortion and transgender health care.