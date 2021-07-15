Vaccine passports can now be demanded by any business, anywhere (including strip clubs!)

Toronto's strip clubs are set to reopen, but some are saying they will only allow entry for the vaccinated and masked. "Imagine thinking that the leading health risk in such a club is something that a mask would stop," Ezra Levant says.

It raises the question — would a strip club demand that customers prove they don’t have a sexually transmitted disease? How about if they demanded proof that customers don’t have AIDS? "Vaccine passports are being demanded for any business, anywhere," Ezra observes. "Since when is it anyone’s right to demand your private information like that? If you’re healthy, if you’re not a risk to others, why should any bouncer be able to ask you such invasive questions?"

Of course, while strip clubs prepare to reopen, no word yet on Ontario schools.

