Vaccine status is 'personal, private health information' now? Chief Justice gets defensive when asked to disclose his shots
In this clip, lawyer Keith Wilson, K.C., relates a story to Ezra Levant about how vaccination status is considered personal for the justices hearing his Charter of Rights case challenging the government's COVID health measures.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Keith Wilson, King's Council, joined Ezra to discuss his current Charter challenge concerning the encroachment of civil liberties in Canada through the pandemic and beyond.
In this clip, the two discuss mask mandates and a judge's decision on whether quarantine hotels are considered detainment
