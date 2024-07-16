CNN's Van Jones condemns Trump's VP pick: 'Horror on the world stage'
'What it does is it locks the Republican Party on a pathway that I think is dangerous for the world. Again, the Ukrainians are now in deep trouble. NATO is now in deep trouble.'
A former adviser to Obama, now serving as a senior political commentator for CNN, argued on Monday that former President Trump’s new running mate represents a path that is "dangerous for the world."
"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump announced on Truth Social just minutes after the Republican National Convention (RNC) commenced, reports Yahoo News.
Upon hearing the news, Van Jones argued on CNN that Vance's selection is significant because of "what he means for a Republican Party long-term. This is cementing a kind of nationalism."
You couldn’t write a better endorsement than Van Jones saying all of this about @JDVance1. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ncb2zNCASP— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 16, 2024
Jones claimed that while Trump represents an "instinctive, impulsive, intuitive nationalism. JD Vance is an ideological nationalist. That‘s a much more dangerous virus because he can make this- he can polish this stuff and make it seem palatable to people. He can sell this stuff to Silicon Valley, he can sell this stuff to other places."
He continued, "What it does is it locks the Republican Party on a pathway that I think is dangerous for the world. Again, the Ukrainians are now in deep trouble. NATO is now in deep trouble."
He stated that Trump's decision to select Vance, rather than a figure from the old guard of the Republican Party, indicates his dedication to steering the party in a new direction.
"You could have gone with Nikki Haley and signal to the world, ‘Hey, listen, I got to give stuff to my base, but I‘m not going to abandon the world.’ This pick is a horror on the world stage," Jones said. "So JD Vance matters because Donald Trump is pointing the Republican Party in a very scary direction for the long term."
Republicans swiftly expressed their congratulations and approval of Vance. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., posted on X, "It’s great to have an opponent of endless wars and more aid to Ukraine on the ticket."
- By Ezra Levant
GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store!GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.