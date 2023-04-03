Vancouver cop at heart of controversy surrounding violent transgender activism protest previously engaged in misconduct: Report

Vancouver police officer Frederike Buchmann — who was recently seen on video disregarding pleas to investigate a violent encounter at a transgender activism demonstration — was previously accused of misconduct by a retired judge.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 03, 2023
  • News Analysis
The Vancouver police officer at the centre of controversy involving the VPD's response to a heated protest this past weekend was previously found by a retired judge to have engaged in misconduct in 2021.

Const. Frederike Buchmann was accused of improperly notifying an Indigenous mother about the death of her son in 2021. In this incident, Buchmann was described as delivering the news to the family abruptly and without compassion, as reported in The Vancouver Sun.

This past weekend, Buchmann found herself drawing the public's ire once again.

During a protest about transgender rights, Officer Buchmann watched on as a well-known activist, "Billboard" Chris Elston, was violently struck by a pro-trans demonstrator.

Buchmann stood by idly as Chris Elston pleaded for her to investigate the purported assault, even suggesting that he may have cut his own nose. The officer also suggested that Mr. Elston was a willing combatant in the violent altercation.

The Vancouver Police Department released a vague statement about the incident:

