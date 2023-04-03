Vancouver cop at heart of controversy surrounding violent transgender activism protest previously engaged in misconduct: Report

E-transfer (Canada):

The Vancouver police officer at the centre of controversy involving the VPD's response to a heated protest this past weekend was previously found by a retired judge to have engaged in misconduct in 2021.

Const. Frederike Buchmann was accused of improperly notifying an Indigenous mother about the death of her son in 2021. In this incident, Buchmann was described as delivering the news to the family abruptly and without compassion, as reported in The Vancouver Sun.

This past weekend, Buchmann found herself drawing the public's ire once again.

During a protest about transgender rights, Officer Buchmann watched on as a well-known activist, "Billboard" Chris Elston, was violently struck by a pro-trans demonstrator.

After my first assault, which occurred within seconds of my arrival, I called 911 for police.



This officer arrived quickly but stayed in her car, so I walked over.



She told me maybe I cut my own nose!



More farcical policing ensued. pic.twitter.com/v6mORvgAjd — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

Buchmann stood by idly as Chris Elston pleaded for her to investigate the purported assault, even suggesting that he may have cut his own nose. The officer also suggested that Mr. Elston was a willing combatant in the violent altercation.

Another angle of the assault on me today. Police did nothing.



The investigating officer says I instigated, and she told me it was a mutual fight. pic.twitter.com/rCQZyntjSY — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

The Vancouver Police Department released a vague statement about the incident:

#VPDnews: We have launched an investigation into an incident that occurred at yesterday’s trans-rights rally at Grandview Park. We support everyone’s right to peacefully assemble and protest, but we will also hold people accountable for acts of violence and criminal behaviour. pic.twitter.com/a3Q8KNb4EM — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 1, 2023

Rebel News is calling on Officer Buchmann to resign for this shameful display of policing.

To sign our petition, visit FireOfficerBuchmann.com.