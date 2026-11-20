Blair Hagen, president of Canada’s National Firearms Association, told a Vancouver audience he does not see how Ottawa can collect hundreds of thousands of banned firearms from hundreds of thousands of licensed owners.

Hagen spoke on a firearms panel moderated by Sheila Gunn Reid. He was joined by Calibre magazine publisher Daniel Fritter, BC Firearms Academy owner Eric Beer and BC Firearms Academy instructor Carolyn Hofbauer, who ran for OneBC in Surrey-Fleetwood in the 2026 provincial election.

The Supreme Court heard the challenge to the 2020 order-in-council gun ban on November 9 and 10, and Hagen said a decision is not expected until 2027. He said the amnesty for owners of the banned guns, which was due to expire October 30, has been extended because of the case.

Rebel News covered the hearing and its aftermath. Hagen also said most provinces now stand against the federal effort and predicted B.C. will join them.

Asked what he wants from Lorne Doerkson’s new government in its first 90 days, Beer pointed to B.C. rules that he said make it harder to teach firearms courses on campuses, including at UBC. He also called for a B.C. chief firearms officer, so the province could write its own regulations the way Alberta, Saskatchewan and Yukon have.

Hofbauer said enrolment in her courses is growing, women included, but that she worries for new owners because “we have no idea what’s going to happen.”

Fritter, who covers firearms policy for Calibre, said he has not been given access to a federal press gallery event since he questioned Marco Mendicino, then the public safety minister, about the long gun registry. He also said he has not had an access-to-information request filled within the 30-day limit in six years.

During the audience questions, panelists said Canadians may use force when they believe their own life or someone else’s is in danger, and told anyone who might face that situation to study the Criminal Code and find a good lawyer. Asked what the federal government is after, Fritter said the Liberals use guns as a wedge issue to win votes in Quebec and Ontario. Hagen said he believes the goal is civil disarmament.

Hagen closed by urging viewers to contact their B.C. Conservative MLAs and ask for a strong statement on firearms.