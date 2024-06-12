Vancouver Green Party member suggests anti-racism training and settler acknowledgement for Mayor Ken Sim

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is being pressured to acknowledge his family's colonial roots.

Sim is a second-generation immigrant born to Hongkongese parents.

The motion, by a Green Party Vancouver city councillor, was presented before the Standing Committee on Policy and Strategic Priorities.

The so called "anti-racism and decolonization education" motion by Councillor Pete Fry wants to make anti-racism education mandatory for city leadership.

Fry is also the son of Vancouver Centre Liberal MP Hedy Fry.

“The City of Vancouver is open with its commitment to anti-racism, decolonization, reconciliation and dismantling white supremacy,” the motion reads.

“In my own opinion, reconciliation is the recognition and repair of harms to Indigenous people as a result of colonization and oppression,” Fry told True North.

“Decolonization is a larger framework that recognizes harms resulting from colonization. So while Ken Sim’s is a settler family (ie non-indigenous) his family also suffered legacies of colonialism and historic white supremacy.”

He claims that the motion is not about "assigning blame or guilt" and is rather "about learning and understanding historic inequities."

Fry proposed that anti-racism training be implemented for the mayor and City Council to focus on the “distinctions between decolonization and reconciliation.”

He also called on the mayor and councillors to recognize “their settler land acknowledgement/colonial stories, detailing how their families came to this land, tracing back to the first settler in their family history.”

Funding for these educational sessions would be sourced from the mayor's and councillors' travel and training expense budgets.

Sim mentioned that his parents immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in 1967 during a time of upheaval. Three of Sim's older siblings were born in Hong Kong, while Sim himself was born in Vancouver in 1970.