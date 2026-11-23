Vancouver police stopped a cyclist and wrote him a ticket for riding without a helmet while, about 20 steps away, people were smoking fentanyl in the open.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by guest Kirk Lubimov to react to the video.

An independent journalist filmed the stop and asked the officers why they were ticketing a man on a bike with drug use happening in plain view. When he asked a woman nearby what she was smoking, she answered, “I’m smoking fentanyl.”

David said he hadn’t known British Columbia required adults to wear a helmet on a bicycle. Drea, Rebel News’ B.C. bureau chief, said it does, though few people seem to follow the rule.

“Nobody’s wearing a helmet. The helmets are in the bushes,” she said of riders on the city’s rental scooters.

Drea said the scene is what shocked visitors who came to Vancouver for FIFA World Cup matches this summer. “You laugh, but I want to cry at the same time, ’cause this is my reality,” she said.

David recalled that Ontario’s NDP government of the early 1990s made helmets mandatory for adult cyclists, and that Premier Mike Harris scrapped the rule once the Progressive Conservatives took over. A helmet-free cyclist himself, he joked that “cycling is the reason why I’m merely fat as opposed to circus fat.”

Lubimov said he couldn’t remember seeing anyone in Vancouver wear a helmet, and found it hard to square the city’s concern for cyclists’ safety with the government handing out drugs to addicts. He called it “banana republic” law enforcement and said the two officers were wasting time and resources on a helmet ticket while everything else went on around them.

Drea, whose father lives with a brain injury, said she is firmly pro-helmet and makes sure her family wears one on the trails.

David suggested the choice of who gets a ticket comes down to money. The cyclist has a wallet, he said, while the people smoking fentanyl do not. “Maybe it’s the almighty dollar sign that is dictating which laws are enforced and which laws the Vancouver Police Service ignore,” he said.

Catch the Rebel Roundtable live every weekday.