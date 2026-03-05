Vancouver private property rights may be at risk, according to Aboriginal law expert

In the wake of growing concerns over a set of quietly signed agreements between the federal government and the Musqueam First Nation, I sat down with Aboriginal law expert Thomas Isaac to discuss whether private property rights for millions of British Columbians living in Vancouver and surrounding areas could be impacted.

Isaac is a partner in the business law group at Cassels, chair of the firm’s Aboriginal law group, and an acclaimed author on Aboriginal law.

The concern stems from a “Rights Recognition Agreement” the Liberal government quietly signed with the Musqueam government.

The agreement establishes Aboriginal title over what is described as “Musqueam territory,” which includes Vancouver, significant portions of Surrey, Burnaby and the Tri-Cities. It was published inside of a fisheries announcement which included two other agreements that vaguely outlined how the band government, which only governs just over 1,400 people has also gained increased authority over fisheries and waterways, including the general public’s use of them.

In addition to concerns over what this could means for public land access such as sport fishing, the recognition of Aboriginal title is drawing major concerns in part because of last year's B.C. Supreme Court ruling, Cowichan vs. Canada, which affirmed that Aboriginal title can supersede the private property right titles of impacted residents in Richmond, has many concerned the same thing could be happening under this title agreement.

Liberal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty, who quietly signed the agreement, issued a statement after the backlash claiming: “The recently signed Musqueam Agreements do not affect private property. Suggestions otherwise are false.”

But according to Isaac, the situation is not so simple.

“What I can say is, I don't know if private property is affected by the agreement and that's not a good answer.” said Isaac. “For anyone who says that it doesn't affect private property there is absolutely not a word about that in the agreement.”

Isaac also noted that the agreement itself does not explicitly exclude private property. “They chose not to, so they cannot give the assurance that private property is not affected,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, B.C. Premier David Eby initially claimed the province was unaware of the agreement, before later acknowledging that he had been seated in the front row during the signing ceremony.

Trust me bro…I had no idea. pic.twitter.com/9AMUOdN7No — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 5, 2026

With government officials insisting the agreements pose no risk to private property but the text itself offering no explicit protections, Isaac says British Columbians deserve far clearer answers about what these agreements could ultimately mean for land and public rights across Metro Vancouver.