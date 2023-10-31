Vancouverites stand for kidnapped Israeli hostages at 'Bring Them Home Now!' rally

On Sunday, October 30, over 200 people gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery for a "Bring Them Home Now!" rally. The peaceful demonstration was a symbolic demand for the release of over 220 Israeli hostages who were taken by the Gaza Strip's terrorist government, Hamas, on October 7.

Protesters held signs of the kidnapped victims of the terrorist attack on Israel, many of whom are women, children, elderly, or disabled. The crowd of demonstrators consisted mostly of members of Vancouver's Jewish community but also had a significant number of people from the city's Persian community standing in unity for the cause as well.

"Those are people who were actually abducted at 6:30 in the morning, still in their pajamas," said Daphna Kedem, who organized the rally. "Everyone in the Jewish community has some connections to some of them," she added.

Kedem says she wants to remind people of their humanity when they think of the hostages who have now been held captive in Gaza by Hamas for over 20 days.

Click on the full report to hear more from Kedem and the protesters, including their thoughts about citizens in various countries ripping down posters and images of the same Israeli hostages whom those at the Bring Them Home Rally want returned.

If you want to learn more about the Israel-Hamas war and Canada's response to it, please visit CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.