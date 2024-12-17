Vaughan mayor promises the city will do better next time pro-Hamas hooligans attack a synagogue

Earlier this month, a disturbing albeit all-too-common scene erupted outside a Thornhill, Ont., synagogue.

The Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto (BAYT) synagogue was hosting a real estate event focusing on properties for sale in Israel. Predictably, the pro-Hamas hooligans were not happy about that. So, they put out a so-called “Call to Mobilize.”

Their goal was to shut down this event, and they advertised their latest attempted pogrom on social media noting, “Palestine Is Not for Sale.” Their statement, in part, noted the sale of land in Israel represents a “systemic oppressive colonial practice… to dispossess Palestinian owners, erase Palestinian autonomy, and forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.”

Alas, if anything, the woke rhetoric makes it perfectly clear that that the Islamists are working in tandem with the Marxists these days.

But the crux of the matter was the complete inactivity by law enforcement and the Vaughan Bylaw department when it came to enforcing the laws and the bylaws.

Police refuse to act as pro-Hamas protesters chant for genocide outside Ontario synagogue



Shameful! Yet another night of Jew hatred erupting in Vaughan; yet another night in which law enforcement chose not to enforce the law…



REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/jvbRNsAw6R — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

York Regional Police turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to chants for genocide contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

They also ignored the fact that terrorizing a place of worship such as a synagogue is also illegal under Section 176, which “makes it an offence to wilfully disturb or interrupt an assemblage of persons met for religious worship, or to wilfully do anything that disturbs the order or solemnity of such a meeting.”

But the biggest jaw-dropper of the night was the how Vaughan’s brand-new legislation entitled, “Protecting Vulnerable Social Infrastructure Bylaw” was not worth the paper it was written on.

This bylaw was ratified in June after a series of ugly and violent demonstrations outside Thornhill synagogues back in March—including, ironically, the BAYT facility. It prohibits demonstrations and counter demonstrations “of a nature that intimidate, incite hatred, violence, intolerance or discrimination within 100 metres of the property line of any vulnerable infrastructure such as a place of worship, school, childcare centre, hospital or congregate care facility.”

The bylaw carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 for offenders.

And regardless of how one might feel about so-called “bubble zones” around “vulnerable infrastructure”, the fact remains that this bylaw is now on the books. As well, a press release issued prior to the protest by York Regional Police noted it would indeed be enforced.

But it wasn’t! Why? A great question… which remains unanswered.

In fact, Rebel News that evening observed an idling bylaw enforcement pickup truck with two officers in it about 500 metres away from the fracas. These agents did absolutely nothing – other than violate the city’s anti-idling bylaw, but, never mind…

A few days after the disgrace on Clark Avenue, Vaughan Mayor Stephen Del Duca issued the following statement on several social media platforms:

“I want to be crystal clear: I believe that one of my most important obligations as Mayor of this city is to do everything possible to protect our residents, and to make sure they feel safe and are safe at all times. “Please know that I have listened closely to what our residents have shared with me and I completely understand the disappointment, anger and confusion that many are feeling. It troubles me greatly to know that so many feel let down. “Like all of you, I do have questions about what transpired, especially in light of both video footage I have seen, first-hand accounts that have been relayed to me and what our staff witnessed on the ground during the protest. “This will help us strengthen our protocols and our approach to enforcing all of our relevant by-laws so that we are even more prepared for any future challenges that might occur. “Though I know this continues to be a very difficult time for so many of our Jewish neighbours, I ask respectfully that you have faith in both me and my colleagues to do the right thing. “At a time when so many other leaders have chosen to remain silent in the face of increasing Jew-hatred and anti-semitism, we here in Vaughan have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the community and, as long as I'm Mayor, that will not change. “I am neither giving up nor giving in, and I am determined to do whatever I can to safeguard all who call Vaughan home.”

These are strong words, comforting words – but are these pronouncements simply just that – words?

Put another way, will anything change the next time the pro-Hamas hooligans terrorize a Jewish place of worship in Vaughan?

We ventured to Vaughan City Hall to take in a council meeting and to get an exclusive interview with Mayor Del Duca. The Mayor promised that the city will do better next time (and there will be a next time) Jew-haters descend upon a place of worship. Let’s hope so.

In the meantime, we shall take the mayor at his word that consultations with bylaw and York Regional Police will indeed result in law enforcement as opposed to law abandonment.

After all, in the final analysis, what is the point of having laws and bylaws if those laws and bylaws are only selectively enforced – or not enforced at all?