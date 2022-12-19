Vaughan shooting leaves five dead
The Sunday night incident in the Toronto-area suburb ended when police shot the male attacker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police reported that five individuals were killed during a shooting at a condominium in the Greater Toronto Area.
“Five victims are deceased, a sixth victim is in hospital in serious condition and the suspect is deceased following an active shooter incident at a condominium building located at 9235 Jane Street in the City of Vaughan,” said the York Regional Police in a press release.
“On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police were called to a residential building located on Jane Street, north of Rutherford Road, for a report of an active male shooter who had shot several victims,” the press release reads. Following an altercation between the male suspect and one of the officers on the scene, the said suspect was reportedly shot.
According to the release, Chief Macsween offered his sincere condolences to the families and the victims. CNN reported that Constable Laura Nicolle described the shooting as “most terrible call [she’s] seen in [her] entire career.”
The CNN article, “Canada: More gun restrictions and fewer gun killings than the US," notes the potential for more Trudeau gun bans in the wake of the killings.
“Sunday’s killings come in the wake of fresh moves by Canada’s government to tighten gun control laws in the country, which has more gun regulation and far less gun violence than the US. Citizens may own firearms with a license; some must be registered,” CNN wrote.
Bill C-21 is the Trudeau government's latest sweeping gun control legislation, which has been recently expanded from a handgun ban to a comprehensive hunting and long gun ban.
The new law targets thousands of centre-fire semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of holding a 5-round magazine. Criticism of the new ban is not only being heaped on the Liberals by hunters and sport shooters but also by indigenous Canadians who use firearms to gather food and practice their traditions.
On December 4, 2022, Carey Price, a popular hockey goaltender currently under contract with the Montreal Canadiens but out for the season due to an injury, posted a picture of himself holding a hunting gun, voicing his discontent with Bill C-21 in the caption.
Carey Price takes to Instagram to criticize Justin Trudeau and Canada's Bill C-21 on gun control pic.twitter.com/NnOBT1X8Ex— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2022
Members of Justin Trudeau’s ruling Liberal Party have expressed displeasure with the Bill in recent weeks. Yukon Liberal MP Yukon, Brendan Hanley, spoke out against Bill C-21. “Many, many Yukoners … regularly hunt, either as a food source or for the recreational aspects of hunting,” Hanley told CBC News.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre used his comments to attack the Liberals.
“He’s confirmed what Conservatives have been saying all along,” Poilievre began. “He says, ‘I’m not happy with this gun bill and I’m not in a position to support this bill at this moment with those amendments in play.‘”
“Even their own backbench are getting the message; Canadians don’t want to ban hunters; they want to stop criminals. Will the government get the message?” Poilievre said.
In May 2020, after the single largest mass shooting in Canadian history, Prime Minister Trudeau seized the opportunity to push through a ban on 1500 popular shotguns and rifles using an end-run around Parliamentary scrutiny, an order in council.
Trudeau is fear-mongering. He says the AR-15 and the other 1,500 guns he's just banned are "military-grade assault weapons" which simply isn't what he's describing. Semi-automatic rifles are used by sport shooters, hunters, and hobbyists.— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 1, 2020
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took to Twitter offer condolences to victims of the Vaughan shooting.
My thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed in Sunday night’s tragic shooting in Vaughan, Ontario.— Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) December 19, 2022
Please follow @YRP for the latest.
“My thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed in Sunday night’s tragic shooting in Vaughan, Ontario,” Mendicino wrote on Twitter.
While Mendicino asserts Bill C-21 will reduce gun violence and gun-related crimes. However, most gun crimes in Canada are committed using illegally obtained and possessed firearms. C-21 targets legal firearms.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.