Vaxx policies, loss of workers could lead to the collapse of the NHS warns Occupational Therapist

The UK government has given a deadline until April 2022 to all employees working for the NHS and care workers, get the vaccine and you will keep your job.

Many people who work for the UK's national health service and in the care industry are extremely concerned about this forced vaccination mandate, but unfortunately many are not speaking out.

In this report, I speak to an occupational therapist whose identity has been protected has spoken out and warns that the sacred national health service couldn't cope with the loss of over 100,000 NHS workers along with the caretaking industry and warns the NHS “could collapse”.

